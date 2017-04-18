This Trans Am Super Duty is a 746 kW Firebird tribute

Remember the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am? Well, a Florida-based company has come up with a custom conversion (using the Chevrolet Camaro as a base) to create a rather fitting tribute to the iconic muscle car.

This design was put together by Trans Am Worldwide’s in-house designer Tom Sawyer, with help from Bo Zolland, a Swedish designer renowned for his work on both cars and boats. Tod Warmack, the company’s co-founder, says the new model is “a complete redesign that features sleek body lines with masculine proportions and traditional retro styling”.

The Super Duty edition, which is limited to just 50 units, delivers 746 kW and 1 418 N.m of torque thanks to its supercharged 7,5-litre V8 (increased in displacement from the 6,2-litre LT1 V8, with a 2,3-litre supercharger bolted on) co-tuned by Magnuson Superchargers, Trans Am Worldwide and a “premier NASCAR engine builder”.

There’s also an “Outlaw Edition” available with either a 6,2-litre V8 or a naturally aspirated 7,5-litre V8 and a set of 285/35 ZR20 front and 305/35 ZR20 rear Goodyear Eagle F1 tyres.