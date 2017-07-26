This tuned previous-gen E63 makes hypercar power!

The new Mercedes-AMG E63 was launched globally some time ago (and recently made its way into the South African market), but it seems that there are still some tuners out there fiddling with the previous-generation model. One rather extreme example is this … the Posaidon E63 RS 850+.

Inside and out, it looks pretty much like a run-of-the-mill E63 S, a car that in its standard guise pushed 436 kW from its twin-turbo 5,5-litre V8. But underneath that bonnet now lurks a powerplant apparently churning out 813 kW and 1 350 N.m (the latter electronically limited), which propels the super-saloon into hypercar territory.

To achieve these outrageous peak figures, Posaidon worked on the M157 mill by seriously upgrading the turbochargers, fitting a larger-diameter free-flow exhaust system and comprehensively remapping the ECU system. The displacement was been increased to 6,5 litres.

To handle this extra oomph, the seven-speed MCT was upgraded as well. The front and rear axles have also been fitted with mechanical differentials apparently capable of managing 1 500 N.m of torque. Sadly, Posaidon has failed to provide any performance figures for its mad creation.

The E63 RS 850+ also gains a handful of additional under-the-skin enhancements. On the suspension front, you’ll find an uprated coil-over arrangement that works together with the factory-fitted rear air set-up to create a lower ride height. Grip has also been improved thanks to the 255/35 ZR19 front and 295/25 ZR20 rear Continental tyres.

As mentioned before, the interior possesses an almost unaltered design, but Posaidon has seen fit to add a 380 km/h speedometer, tweak the infotainment system to allow the television function to be used on the move and added a speed camera position update (as crucial an addition as anything else here, perhaps).