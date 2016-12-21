This VW Varok concept is a bakkie … and an estate!

Years ago, pick-ups were little more than agricultural workhorses. But these days, bakkies perform more than one role, ferrying people, things and everything in between.

And now two French design students interning at Volkswagen believe they have come up with the ultimate dual-purpose vehicle: the Volkswagen Varok concept.

Valentin Fuchs was responsible for the styling, while Pierre Joveneaux took care of the 3D modelling. The result of their collaboration is a bakkie that can be transformed into a stationwagon … and back again.

Fuchs says the project shows how VW could enter the Australian market with a new take on the so-called “ute”, adding that he took inspiration from vehicles such as the Vauxhall Maloo and Volvo V90.

With the estate-like rear in place, the designers say the Varok concept could easily seat five passengers, as well as plenty of luggage. But whip off the rear compartment and a useful load-bed becomes available.

Though the Varok concept is merely a design study by a couple of (promising) interns, it’s nevertheless an interesting take on the dual-purpose utility vehicle.