Three-row, seven-seater Lexus RXL fully revealed

Lexus has officially revealed its new three-row RXL at the Los Angeles Auto Show, and it’s destined to arrive in South Africa in 2018.

The Japanese firm bills the new RXL as a luxury crossover with the choice of either a six- or seven-seat configuration that doesn’t hamper the existing RX’s “sleek styling and easy manoeuvrability”.

Based on the existing two-row RX, the company says it has extended the body length by 110 mm in order to make extra room for the third row. A steeper tailgate window angle has also been incorporated, and is said to offer improved headroom for the third-row passengers.

The seven-seat version uses a 40/20/40 split-bench second row arrangement. Access to the third row is made possible thanks to a sliding and folding function for the second row. The six-seat configuration, meanwhile, uses captain’s chairs in the second row.

Lexus claims that the third row of the RXL offers the same level of “comfort and luxury” as the second row. The position of the second row is shifted higher than the third, offering increased foot room for the rear-most passengers. The power-folding third-row bench and electric tailgate are both standard features on RXL derivatives.

Other items of standard equipment include a tri-zone climate control system, an eight-inch infotainment screen and a nine-speaker audio system. An optional navigation package includes a stereo upgrade to a 12 speakers with a larger 12,3-inch high-resolution split-screen display. An 835-watt, 15-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround System can also be fitted as an upgrade.

The RXL is offered as a petrol-powered RX350L with a 221 kW naturally aspirated 3,5-litre V6 mill, as well as a hybrid RX450hL with a V6 and an electric motor with a 37 kW Ni-MH battery. The result of the latter combination is 230 kW and an improved claimed fuel consumption figure.