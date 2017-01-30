Tickford develops new power packs for Mustang

The Ford Mustang facelift may be on its way, but the Aussies over at Tickford haveÂ unveiled a new power pack for the pre-facelift model, much like it did for the RangerÂ a fewÂ months ago.

The performance packs are available for both the entry-levelÂ 2,3-litre EcoBoost model and the range-topping 5,0-litre V8 variant.

Visually, the Mustang looks much like the standard car, if you ignore the bonnet and side skirt additions, and carbon-fibre exhaust tips.

Under the bonnet, however, the 2,3-litre EcoBoost is upgraded to produceÂ 270 kW and 540 N.m of torque, thanks to ECU mapping, new custom air intakes and Tickford’s cat-back exhaust system.

The Mustang GT featuresÂ similar upgrades, taking its peak outputs toÂ 360 kW and 585 N.m of torque.

The package costs $6 990 AUS (about R72 000) regardless of which model is tuned, andÂ includes theÂ installation cost and a drivetrain warranty. An additional supercharger kit is available for those who yearn for yet more power.

Tickford has also confirmed that handling packages will be addedÂ soon.