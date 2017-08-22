Top trumps! New BMW M5 vs. Mercedes-AMG E63 S…

BMW M5 vs. Mercedes-AMG E63 S
The new BMW M5 has arrived to take on the Mercedes-AMG E63 S...
August 22nd 2017

Now that the new, F90-generation BMW M5 has finally been officially revealed, the inevitable comparisons with a certain rival from Stuttgart have started. While we look forward to driving the new M5 back-to-back with the Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+, for now we’ll have to be content with comparing the two on paper.

So, just how do these two super-sedans stack up? Let’s find out by having a look at five basic areas…

1. Engine:

The Mercedes-AMG E63 S employs a 4,0-litre V8 fed by a pair of turbochargers. Peak power is rated at 450 kW from 5 750 to 6 500 r/min, while maximum torque of 850 N.m is spread from 2 500 through to 4 500 r/min. Claimed consumption, for what it’s worth, is 9,1 L/100 km.

The new BMW M5 also uses a V8 but with a larger capacity at 4,4 litres. Peak power of 441 kW is on tap across a slightly wider range, from 5 600 to 6 700 r/min. Maximum torque is 100 units down at 750 N.m, but is again available across a wider band (1 800 – 5 600 r/min). Although it likely matters little here, BMW claims an economy of 10,5 L/100 km.

2. Transmission:

The bruising Benz employs an AMG Speedshift MCT sports transmission (combined a wet start-up clutch) with nine forward cogs. Mercedes says this multi-clutch ‘box enables “more agile response times to be achieved”.

The M5, by contrast, makes use of an eight-speed torque converter from the folks over at ZF. The Munich-based automaker promises that the new the M Steptronic unit will serve up “lightning-fast shift times”.

3. Driven wheels:

The Mercedes uses the so-called 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, which features fully variable torque distribution between the front and rear axles (with an electro-mechanically controlled coupling connecting the permanently driven rear axle variably to the front axle). In the E63 S 4Matic+, the system also includes a “drift mode”, which transforms the car into a purely rear-wheel drive vehicle.

Likewise, the new M xDrive system from BMW works with a central transfer case and multi-plate clutch that distributes drive fully variably between the front and rear axles. The system also includes a setting that renders the M5 a purely rear-driven vehicle, allowing for what the automaker calls “easily controlled drifts”.

4. Claimed acceleration:

Partly as a function of the all-wheel-drive systems detailed above, both of these vehicles are substantially quicker to three figures than their rear-wheel-drive forebears. Mercedes claims a 0-100 km/h time of 3,4 seconds for its hottest E-Class, while BMW matches that with its new M5.

For the record, both are electronically governed to 250 km/h, although Mercedes will optionally raise that to 300 km/h and BMW to 305 km/h.

5. Kerb weight:

In the world of fast cars, weight always plays a crucial role. Mercedes-AMG claims that its E63 S tips the scales at 1 955 kg, while BMW says the new M5 comes in at 1 855 kg, sans driver. And that weight difference allows the M5 to match the E63 S in the 0-100 km/h sprint (well, on paper, anyway), despite being down on both power and torque.

Which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below…

  • Chillas Ntuli

    I think BMW is putting more emphasis on the M5 than any other car, the same position that M3 once occupied. The E63s is mean, however, the M5 is the perfect match. For the fact that it accelerate faster than the M4 GTS that on its own is so exhilarating. I cannot wait for the drag race between them. At the end of the day both cars are just masterpieces..eH