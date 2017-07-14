Toyota adds ‘Black Edition’ models to Hilux range

Toyota South Africa Motors has added a quartet of new Black Edition derivatives to its local Hilux double-cab range.

The special edition variants of the popular bakkie feature a handful of cosmetic updates, including a black roof, a black front grille, a front bumper guard, a black styling bar, a tonneau cover, exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels, colour-coded exterior handles, colour-coded power side-mirrors and leather (electrically adjustable up front) seats.

The newcomers are available in three exterior colours: Glacier White, Chromium Silver and Graphite Grey Metallic.

The package has been applied to four existing double-cab derivatives to create the following variants: the 2,8 GD-6 RB Raider Black, 2,8 GD-6 RB Raider Black Auto, 2,8 GD-6 4×4 Raider Black and 2,8 GD-6 4×4 Raider Black Auto. The price premium for these extras? R27 900 per vehicle.

Mechanically, these models are unchanged, which means their 2,8-litre turbodiesel mills still make 130 kW (along with 420 N.m in the case of the manual and 450 N.m in the case of the auto).

Pricing:

Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 double-cab RB Raider Black: R521 100

Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 double-cab RB Raider Black AT: R538 900

Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 double-cab 4×4 Raider Black: R585 300

Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 double-cab 4×4 Raider Black AT: R604 300