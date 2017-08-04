Toyota and Mazda sign new ‘capital alliance’ deal

Toyota and Mazda have signed an agreement to enter a “business and capital alliance”, which will include the establishment of a joint venture to produce vehicles in the United States.

The agreement comes after two years of “collaborative and deliberate discussions” between the two automakers.

Specifically, the companies have agreed to establish the joint venture for US production, jointly develop technologies for electric vehicles, jointly develop connected-car technology, collaborate on advanced safety technologies and “expand complementary products”.

In addition, Toyota and Mazda have agreed to a capital alliance arrangement that the two say “preserves independence and equality for both companies”.

In the capital tie-up, the companies have agreed that Toyota will subscribe for and acquire shares to be newly issued by Mazda through a third-party allotment, and at the same time Mazda will subscribe for and acquire third-party allocation shares of treasury stock disposed of by Toyota in the equivalent amount in value to the Mazda shares.

“The greatest fruit of our partnership with Mazda is that we have found a new partner who truly loves cars. It has also sparked Toyota’s competitive spirit, increasing our sense of not wanting to be bested by Mazda,” said Toyota president, Akio Toyoda.

“This is a partnership in which those who are passionate about cars will work together to make ever-better cars. It is also the realisation of our desire to never let cars become commodities.”

Mazda president and CEO Masamichi Kogai added: “Nothing would please me more than if, through this alliance, we can help to energise the auto industry and create more car fans by bringing together two competitive spirits to spur each other on, leading to innovations and fostering talent and leaders.”

The proposed joint venture plant in the US would be built with equal funding contributions, with the factory having an estimated annual production capacity of 300 000 units after it goes live in 2021.

At the new plant, Mazda says it expects to produce crossover models for North America, while Toyota plans to produce the Corolla for the North American market.