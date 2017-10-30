Toyota, Arctic Trucks build ‘Hilux Bruiser’ replica!

Toyota has teamed up with Arctic Trucks to build a full-size, Hilux-based replica of Tamiya’s radio-controlled Bruiser scale model made popular in the 1980s.

The one-off “Hilux Bruiser” is based on the Xtra-cab derivative, but gains the AT35 conversion from Arctic Trucks. That, of course, includes massive 35-inch tyres, flared wheelarches, up-rated suspension and new gear ratios.

To pay tribute to the original, the wheels have been given a chrome finish, while the bodywork has been handed “Diamond Blue” vinyl wrap. Even the “Hog Heaven” livery and other decals have been digitally reproduced and faithfully applied.

On the tailgate, the Toyota name looks as though it has been stamped into the metal thanks to the use of special “dome gel”, which was also used to simulate the raised black window surrounds on the rear section of the cab.



The Hilux Bruiser also gains a faux-louvred rear window (a two-dimensional vinyl print provides the effect), while model-maker and fabricator Robert Selway recreated some of the details in 1:1 scale, including a dummy on/off switch in the load bed, R-shape body clips and tubular bumpers and rock-sliders.

Toyota says the bonnet clips are magnetic and “for show only”, while the bumpers and rock-sliders have been fabricated from stainless steel exhaust tubing and wrapped in white vinyl to make them resemble the model’s plastic parts.

So, what’s under the bonnet? Well, while the Tamiya model runs an electric motor delivering drive through a three-speed gearbox, the Hilux Bruiser is powered by the Japanese brand’s familiar 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, which sends its oomph to all four corners through a six-speed manual transmission.