Toyota C-HR R-Tuned pushes supercar-beating 447 kW

While the quirky standard Toyota C-HR with it’s turbocharged 1,2-litre four-cylinder engine offers a relaxed, fun-filled character, this SEMA-bound DG-Spec R-Tuned time-attack version looks to up the ante somewhat.

The C-HR R-Tuned represents a completely remodelled (visually and mechanically) offering that nevertheless retains a four-cylinder, front-wheel driven layout.

That said, the standard engine has been swapped out with Toyota’s 2,4-litre 2AZ-FE with custom Garrett turbocharger. The standard CVT has also been ditched for a five-speed manual (Toyota E-Series) gearbox.

The end result of this 447 kW C-HR that, fitted with the Toyo Proxes 275-35 R18 radial tyres, boasts a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 3,0 seconds .

Seeing that this is a time attack machine, the C-HR R-Tuned has also been granted a OS Giken Super Lock limited-slip differential, a triple adjustable coilover suspension, Vogtland racing springs and four-piston front and rear aliminium monobloc Brembo brakes.

Together with a bold aerodynamic kit, the C-HR R-Tuned was able to lap the Willow Springs race track in a claimed 1 minute 25,22 seconds, faster than the 991-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Nismo GT-R and McLaren 650S. The custom crossover is just 0,05 seconds slower than the Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4.