Toyota CEO insists his cars are not ‘boring’

Yesterday, we reported that Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda was beginning to feel the pressure of the group’s declining global profits. Adding to this, Toyoda-san has expressed concern towards those who label the current line-up, ‘boring’.

Toyoda told reporters at Wednesday’s conference, “until now, there were times when Toyota’s cars were called ‘boring’ or were said to be lacking in character, but I now feel that, in terms of driving and design, our customers have begun to favourably evaluate our cars.” He also acknowledged, however, that there is still room for improvement.

“It is my view that our latest financial results demonstrate Toyota’s desire to steadily and continuously advance our investment in the future, rather than place top priority on short-term profit,” he added in relation to the declining profits.

Toyoda-san also mentioned that the company is preparing itself for the shift to autonomous driving cars which places an additional strain on finances.