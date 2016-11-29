Toyota considering hot BMW M-rivalling sub-brand

Gazoo Racing to create hot sub-brand for Toyota
November 29th 2016

It seems pretty much everyone is keen to take on the likes of BMW M and Mercedes-AMG these days. The latest? Toyota…

The Japanese automaker’s motorsport arm, Gazoo Racing, currently plies its trade in racing series such as WEC and Dakar, and is set to take the Yaris into the 2017 WRC season, too.

And now, in an interview conducted by Autocar, Gazoo boss and chief of Toyota’s powertrain division, Koei Saga, has revealed that he is keen to offer Gazoo Racing performance cars for the road, even if the market in some parts of the world appears somewhat saturated.

“In Europe, the challenge is bigger because we have more competitors here, and it is also an issue of cost. However, I am very much working on that so we can have a brand like the M brand,” he told Autocar.

Gazoo has already created a slightly tweaked GT86 with power, suspension and aerodynamic enhancements. Some 100 units were produced (exclusively for Japan) and sold out swiftly. Back in 2012, the brand also developed a twin-charged Sports FR concept, which delivered 235 kW from its 2,0-litre engine.

A Gazoo performance arm would be yet another possible competitor for the Germans, with the likes of Volvo’s Polestar and Hyundai’s N divisions also seeking a slice of the pie.

  • Guy

    Honestly, Toyota is so damn boring. Just look at VW’s halo cars and their lineup? Or even Honda. As an ex Toyota fan i can tell you that this is something Toyota desperately needs to do, else it will just fade into oblivion as no enthusiast would even consider Toyota.
    I would love to see a new twincam or RSI challenger take on the type-r and GTI, but maybe toyota needs tolose 90% of its sales before they realise that they are utterly boring compared to their rivals.

    • Carfan73

      Absolutely correct, who can forget the RSi from the 80s and 90s. And what Toyota can one aspire to at the moment? Dololo