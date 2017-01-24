Toyota develops a 1,5-litre mill for the Yaris.

So we already know that the WRC-inspired Yaris hot hatch isn’t going to arrive in South Africa, but maybe there’s hope for this one? The current 1,3-litre found in the brand’s economy hatch is destined to be replaced by a new naturally aspirated 1,5-litre four-cylinder VVT-iE.

Despite being slightly bigger, the new mill will have a lower fuel consumption (a claimed 12% reduction) and CO2 emissions thanks to its Euro 6c rating. The unit will be developed in Toyota’s Poland plant thanks to an investment programme initiated by Toyota Motor Europe.

The new engine will deliver 82 kW and 136 N.m of torque at 4 400 r/min. For the sake of comparison, the current engine delivers 73 kW and 125 N.m of torque at 4 000 r/min, which makes this new one 0,8 seconds faster to 100 km/h with an improved overtaking speed as well.

Along with this engine, Toyota has introduced its first water-cooled exhaust manifold to benefit it during cruising speeds.

We’re not exactly sure when this engine is going to be introduced to the range. Our bet is it may accompany the upcoming Yaris facelift, which will arrive locally by mid-2017.