Toyota 'fixes' Hilux after failed moose test – report

Toyota Hilux fails moose test
The Toyota Hilux undergoing the moose test in Sweden.
Remember back in October last year when a Swedish publication subjected the Toyota Hilux to the so-called “moose test” … and the Japanese bakkie failed? Well, according to Teknikens Värld, Toyota has developed a package to correct the Hilux’s behaviour.

The infamous test is essentially an extreme handling evaluation designed to simulate an animal suddenly running in front of a vehicle moving at about 60 km/h. And the video in the original story suggests that the bakkie came close to toppling over at even lower speeds.

Teknikens Värld says that after publishing the story, it met with various officials from the brand to “take part in the work Toyota’s engineers have done to address the problem” and ostensibly help solve it.

“Since the meeting with Teknikens Värld, Toyota has been testing cars in Japan and in Europe. The tests have addressed the problems and [Toyota has] developed a package that consists of two parts,” the publication said.

The first reportedly involves increasing the recommended tyre pressures for maximum load, and the second sees the electronic stability control gain “a new working pattern where more focus should be given to bring down the speed in the event of an evasive manoeuvre”.

The Swedish publication says it will soon travel to a testing facility in Spain, where it will “together with Toyota evaluate the package of measures that is soon to be introduced in the Hilux”.

“Toyota’s goal is to introduce the measures as soon as possible and to address already sold cars, but exactly when and how the latter will be taken care of is too early to say,” Teknikens Värld said.

