Toyota Fortuner range gains extra kit, more airbags

If you’re a regular reader of CARmag.co.za (which, if you ask us, you should be), you would have seen our report from earlier this month that Toyota South Africa Motors had quietly added a new derivative to its local Fortuner range, combining its 2,4-litre turbodiesel engine with four-wheel drive for the first time.

And now the local arm of the Japanese automaker has confirmed the addition of this new 2,4 GD-6 4×4 6AT derivative (which sips at a claimed 8,2 L/100 km) to the local line-up, while also revealing that some extra safety kit and new equipment has been added to the other variants.

The 2,4 GD-6 turbodiesels and the 2,7-litre petrol model have gained side and curtain airbags, in addition to the dual front airbags and driver knee airbag already featured in outgoing models.

Furthermore, the 2,8 GD-6 turbodiesels and the V6 petrol model now each feature an electrically operated tailgate, along with a handy 220V accessory connector. These flagship variants also bin their old Halogen foglamps in favour of LED versions, sited below bi-LED headlamps.

Pricing:

Toyota Fortuner 2,4 GD-6 RB: R462 900

Toyota Fortuner 2,4 GD-6 RB 6AT: R480 900

Toyota Fortuner 2,7 VVTi RB 6AT: R444 500

Toyota Fortuner 2,4 GD-6 4×4 6AT: R506 000

Toyota Fortuner 2,8 GD-6 RB: R552 900

Toyota Fortuner 2,8 GD-6 4×4: R614 400

Toyota Fortuner 2,8 GD-6 RB 6AT: R571 800

Toyota Fortuner 2,8 GD-6 4×4 6AT: R633 500

Toyota Fortuner 4,0 V6 4×4 6AT: R675 600