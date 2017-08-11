Toyota Hilux ‘Black Edition’ models hit South Africa

About a month back, CARmag.co.za broke the news that Toyota South Africa Motors would be adding new Black Edition derivatives to its local Hilux double-cab range. And now the automaker has confirmed the new variants, releasing fresh images as well.

The special edition package is available on the flagship 2,8 GD-6 double-cab models and is offered in a choice of three colours: Glacier White, Chromium Silver and Graphite Grey.

The styling package includes gloss black treatment for the front grille, front bumper insert and roof, as well as colour-coding for the over-fenders, exterior door handles and side-mirrors. A set of 18-inch alloys, a black rear styling bar and a black tonneau cover are also included.

Inside, you’ll find (you guessed it) black leather with silver stitching, a power-adjustable driver’s seat and a smattering of faux-carbon-fibre trim.

As we pointed out in the original story, nothing has changed under the bonnet. That means the 2,8-litre turbo-diesel still offers 130 kW and 420 N.m in six-speed manual guise, with an extra 30 N.m for six-speed automatic derivatives.

Pricing:

Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 double-cab RB Raider Black: R521 100

Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 double-cab RB Raider Black AT: R538 900

Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 double-cab 4×4 Raider Black: R585 300

Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 double-cab 4×4 Raider Black AT: R604 300