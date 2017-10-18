Toyota Hilux gains LED headlamps and fresh alloys

Toyota Hilux
Toyota will soon make a few minor spec changes to its local Hilux range.
Earlier this month, CARmag.co.za revealed that Toyota South Africa Motors had quietly added six new automatic derivatives to its local Hilux range. And now we can confirm that a small handful of specification changes will also be made as this expanded 32-variant line-up is rolled out.

All 2,8 GD-6 derivatives – across the single-, xtra- and double-cab ranges – (plus the sole remaining 4,0-litre V6 petrol model) will gain new LED headlamps, along with fresh 18-inch alloy wheels.

Meanwhile, Raised Body Raider and Raider variants powered by the 2,8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine (and, again, that one V6) will furthermore benefit from LED foglamps up front.

This range update will be accompanied by a price-hike that varies from R1 200 to R18 900, depending on model. Interestingly, a single variant’s pricing (the 2,4 GD-6 RB SRX double-cab) is unchanged.

As reported earlier, the local arm of the Japanese automaker has introduced new automatic versions of six existing manual models, including two self-shifting 2,4-litre models. The news came after the brand quietly added a new 2,4 GD-6 4×4 AT model to its Fortuner range.

Interestingly, Toyota SA Motors also opted to cull one of its two V6 petrol-powered double-cabs. While the 4×4-equipped version survives, the rear-wheel-drive 4,0 V6 RB Raider AT double-cab was removed from the October price bulletin.

We should learn a little more about the tweaked range next week, when the updates are officially presented to the media. For now, take a look at how the pricing has changed on each derivative below…

Pricing:

Petrol single-cab:
Toyota Hilux 2,0 VVTi: R243 200 (up from R242 000)
Toyota Hilux 2,0 VVTi (A/C): R251 100 (up from R249 900)
Toyota Hilux 2,7 VVTi RB SRX: R344 600 (up from R336 000)

Diesel single-cab:
Toyota Hilux 2,4 GD: R276 200 (up from R274 800)
Toyota Hilux 2,4 GD (A/C): R284 100 (up from R282 700)
Toyota Hilux 2,4 GD-6 RB SRX: R355 300 (up from R346 600)
Toyota Hilux 2,4 GD-6 4×4 SRX: R419 200 (up from R410 200)
Toyota Hilux 2,4 GD-6 4×4 SRX 6AT: R436 800 (new derivative)
Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 RB Raider: R418 100 (up from R399 500)
Toyota Hilux 2,4 GD-6 4×4 SR: R407 300 (up from R404 700)
Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 4×4 Raider: R479 800 (up from R460 900)
Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 4×4 Raider 6AT: R497 400 (new derivative)
Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 RB Raider 6AT: R435 700 (new derivative)

Petrol double-cab:
Toyota Hilux 2,7 VVTi RB SRX: R394 700 (up from R385 800)
Toyota Hilux 4,0 V6 4×4 Raider AT: R638 300 (up from R624 700)

Diesel double-cab:
Toyota Hilux 2,4 GD-6 4×4 SRX: R478 100 (up from R468 800)
Toyota Hilux 2,4 GD-6 4×4 SRX 6AT: R495 700 (new derivative)
Toyota Hilux 2,4 GD-6 RB SRX: R442 700 (unchanged)
Toyota Hilux 2,4 GD-6 4×4 SR: R465 400 (up from R462 500)
Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 RB Raider: R506 200 (up from R493 200)
Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 RB Raider AT: R524 100 (up from R511 000)
Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 4×4 Raider: R570 700 (up from R557 400)
Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 4×4 Raider AT: R589 800 (up from R576 400)

Xtra-cab:
Toyota Hilux 2,4 GD-6 RB SRX: R365 300 (up from R356 600)
Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 RB Raider: R444 700 (up from R432 200)
Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 RB Raider AT: R462 200 (new derivative)
Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 4×4 Raider: R508 200 (up from R495 400)
Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 4×4 Raider AT: R525 800 (new derivative)

Special-edition Raider diesel double-cab:
Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 RB SE: R521 100
Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 RB AT SE: R538 900
Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 4×4 SE: R585 300
Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 4×4 AT SE: R604 300

