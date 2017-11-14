Toyota Hilux gets a fresh new face in Thailand…

An updated version of the eighth-generation Toyota Hilux has been revealed in Thailand, complete with a fresh new face.

The popular bakkie (which is called the Hilux Revo in Thailand) has been handed a new Tacoma-style hexagonal grille up front, along with a fresh front bumper and heavily revised foglamps. Interestingly, this new visage has been applied only to the more expensive variants, with the entry-level derivatives retaining the current front-end.

No mechanical changes have been made (which means the 2,4-litre and 2,8-litre turbodiesels continue to power the bakkie, along with the V6 petrol and 2,7-litre petrol in some markets), and the cabin is also seemingly unaltered.



A new “Rocco” trim level (pictured above), which adds items such as 18-inch alloys, black exterior trim, a sports bar and bold body decals, has also been revealed, again for the Thai market.

It’s not yet clear whether these styling revisions will be rolled out to other markets around the world. In South Africa, the Hilux range was last month expanded with the addition to six new automatic derivatives, while certain other variants furthermore gained fresh equipment.

Watch the official launch video below, courtesy of Toyota Thailand…