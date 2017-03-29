Toyota Hilux TRD ‘in the pipeline’ for South Africa?

The accompanying images depict the popular, eighth-generation Toyota Hilux double-cab bakkie kitted out with a TRD accessories package, an option that has just been launched in Australia to rival Ford’s range-topping Ranger Wildtrak derivative. And CARmag.co.za understands that something similar is being considered for South Africa.

The Toyota Racing Development pack offered Down Under includes a red TRD-branded skid plate up front, a black grille, a lower front bumper cover and TRD fender flares. Also included are black 18-inch six-spoke alloys, a black sports bar and yet more black trim along the body and leading edge of the bonnet.

Other additions include a towing kit (comprising tongue, ball and wiring), load-bed liner, a soft tonneau cover, tail-light covers and TRD-branded mud-flaps. Inside, you’ll find branded floor mats, while automatic derivatives boast a TRD gearlever.

In Australia, the kit is available with either black or white exterior paint, and is applied to the country’s range-topping 2,8-litre turbodiesel model (SA’s range-topper boasts a 4,0-litre V6 petrol mill). The package focuses on styling accessories, and does not include modifications to the Japanese bakkie’s engine.

CARmag.co.za asked Toyota South Africa Motors whether local Hilux fans could expect something similar in the near future, and a senior communications executive replied “not now, but we do have plans in the pipeline”.

In Australia, the white Hilux TRD (in manual) is priced at AUD$58 990 (about R590,800) and the black variant comes in at AUD$59 540 (around R596 200), while ticking the automatic transmission option box on either adds AUD$2 000 (about R20 000). That means this package will effectively cost Australians buyers some AUD$5 000 (R50 000) each.