Toyota improves RAV4’s GX trim and adjusts pricing

Toyota South Africa Motors has announced a small handful of specification changes to GX derivatives in its popular RAV4 range, altering the price at the same time.

The three variants, which slot in below the two VX-badged derivatives, gain cruise control as well as leather upholstery. A new shade of metallic red paint has furthermore been added to the exterior colour palette.

The price changes that accompany these updates? Well, each of the GX derivatives now costs R3 900 more than before.

As before, there are three GX derivatives: two 2,0-litre naturally aspirated petrol units (one with a six-speed manual and the other with a CVT) and a 2,2-litre turbodiesel featuring a six-speed manual gearbox.

A three-year/100 000 km warranty and a five-year/90 000 km service plan come standard.

Pricing:

Toyota RAV4 2,0 GX: R374 500

Toyota RAV4 2,0 GX CVT: R387 200

Toyota RAV4 2,2D GX: R467 500

Toyota RAV4 2,2D VX auto: R552 400

Toyota RAV4 2,5 VX auto: R518 200