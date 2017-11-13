Toyota Land Cruiser 200 gets more power and spec!

Toyota has given its Land Cruiser 200 more power and a slightly more generous standard specification list, with the updated model now available in South Africa.

As before, there are two trim levels on offer: GX and VX-R (the latter renamed from VX). The base model is priced at R999 900 (up R29 000), while the flagship costs R1 345 000 (an increase of R40 800).

The 4,5 litre V8 turbodiesel powering the off-roading SUV now makes 195 kW and 650 N.m, or increases of 22 kW and 35 N.m, respectively. The six-speed automatic transmission, which directs oomph to all four corners (and includes a low-range transfer case), is unchanged.

Fresh kit for the GX derivative includes roof-rails, a cooler-box in the centre console, a luggage cover and rear parking sensors. The VX-R variant, meanwhile, also gains roof-rails and auto-folding side-mirrors, along with an integrated tow-hitch.