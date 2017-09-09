Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Hot Rod – Made in SA

Pretoria based workshop, Allers Rods and Customs, has re-imagined the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 as this achingly cool hot rod. The Land Cruiser is a much-loved staple among South African off-road enthusiasts and shares a rich history with the country. The Land Cruiser FJ40 is a classic example of an off-road workhorse/adventure vehicle and this 1976 model example takes off-roader modification to a new level.

According to news site HiConsumption, this uniquely South African creation to has taken more than 1 200 hours to complete. The front suspension was customised and fabricated specifically for this rodded land Cruiser, to keep the vehicle as low as possible while still accommodating the large wheels and off-road tyres.

It shares its headlamps with the Mk1 Volkswagen Golf and has re-upholstered seats taken from a Jeep Wrangler. The rear differential and black alloy wheels are taken from a Land Rover Discovery.

The paintwork is said to have been inspired by the original 1976 Toyota paint scheme and the interior features a Lexus-sourced audio system, as well as a colour-coded Momo steering wheel.

Under the bonnet is a 4,0-litre 32-valve Lexus 1UZ V8 motor producing 224 kW. Power is sent through a matching Lexus five-speed automatic transmission.

Be sure to have a look at the photo gallery above taken by Chris Wall.