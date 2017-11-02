Toyota Land Cruiser FJ43 Signature debuts at SEMA

SEMA 2017 in Las Vegas has seen the debut of a number of custom and resto-modded vehicles, but this Toyota Land Cruiser FJ43 Signature edition by the FJ Company is a stand-out creation.

The FJ43 Signature is a full frame-off restoration based on an original 1981 chassis. While retaining the original design with in-house-developed parts, the Miami-based firm has also added a handful of modern components to the cabin and under the bonnet.

Finished in Dune Beige with a custom matte finish, the FJ43 Signature sports plenty of CNC-machined gunmetal grey aluminium trim, from the fuel cap cover to the side mirrors. Up front, you’ll find a Warn 8274 winch with a custom hawse fairlead and built-in LED foglamps supplied by Baja Designs.

While still possessing classic design cues, the interior is a bit more modern. Here you’ll find custom window levers, door handles, pedals, a gear shifter and pull knobs finished in gunmetal grey. There’s also a set of leather Recaro Sportster CS seats for the driver and passenger. The rear features traditional jumper seats upholstered in the same material.

The FJ43 Signature makes use of a docked iPad in the centre console, which acts as an infotainment screen and gives users access to the Signature Sound System. Getting in touch with nature should also be easy thanks to the canvas sunroof and canvas roll-up windows.

Mechanically, the FJ43 Signature is fairly modern. The resto-mod is powered by Toyota’s 1GR-FE naturally aspirated fuel injected 4,0-litre V6, which is good for 179 kW. Attached to the ladder frame is a custom suspension system with Fox Racing shocks and disc brakes sourced from the Toyota 4Runner.