Toyota, Mazda to jointly develop electric car tech

Toyota and Mazda have announced the signing of a new agreement to jointly develop basic structural technologies for future electric vehicles.

The deal also involves automotive component manufacturer Denso.

In a statement, the three firms furthermore revealed that a new company (dubbed EV C.A. Spirit Co., Ltd.) comprising selected engineers from the three brands would be established, to ensure the “efficient implementation of the joint technological development projects”.

With increasingly stringent policies to help reduce greenhouse gases being adopted in various markets around the world, automakers are scrambling to offer new electric vehicles.

“Complying with these environmental regulations, while ensuring the sustainable growth of our companies, requires the development of a wide range of powertrains and technologies. We regard electric vehicles as a key technological field in this process alongside fuel cell vehicles,” the statement said.

“With EVs yet to find widespread market acceptance, the huge investments and time required to cover all markets and vehicle segments is a pressing issue for individual automakers when responding to the widely varying demand for vehicles around the world.”

Under the agreement, Mazda, Denso and Toyota plan to jointly develop basic structural technologies for EVs “capable of covering a wide variety of vehicle segments and types to ensure flexible and rapid response to market trends”.

That includes, the statement added, mini-vehicles to passenger vehicles, SUVs and even “light trucks”. Expect Toyota’s new global architecture (TNGA) platform to feature strongly here.

Interestingly, the companies also aim to create “a business structure that is open to participation by other automakers and suppliers”.