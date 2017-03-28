Toyota offers ‘discounted service’ for older cars

Toyota South Africa Motors has announced the launch of discounted servicing for all Toyota vehicles older than five years.

The local arm of the Japanese says this is irrespective of year, mileage or model, and applies throughout the local dealer network.

Called the “Toyota Value Service”, the brand says it offers customers “a guaranteed minimum of 10% discount on replacement parts – including engine coolant, brake fluid, differential oil and gearbox oil – as well as a capped labour rate when taking their cars in for servicing”.

This, of course, allows customers to maintain a full Toyota service history. The automaker says “all workmanship and parts carry a 12-month warranty”, adding that the services are carried out in accordance with the prescribed schedules.

Toyota also revealed that it has launched an online service calculator that is both vehicle- and dealer-specific. The calculator (you’ll need your Toyota’s registration or VIN number to use it) allows customers to have full information of the items due at the next service, as well the costs.