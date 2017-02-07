Toyota officially reveals ‘significantly revised’ Yaris

Toyota has officially revealed the facelifted version of its third-generation Yaris, describing the range as “significantly revised”.

The Japanese automaker claims that it spent some €90-million developing the updated Yaris, introducing “more than 900 new parts” in the process.

The biggest news is that a new 1,5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine has been added to the range, essentially replacing the 1,3-litre mill. Although Toyota South Africa Motors won’t be drawn on whether this new 82 kW/136 N.m engine will be part of the local line-up when the facelifted Yaris arrives in SA towards the middle of 2017, it seems likely.

The local arm of the Japanese brand, however, has already confirmed that the Yaris hot hatch will not be offered locally.

Toyota claims that the new 1,5-litre unit delivers 10% more power and torque than the previous 1,3-litre engine, yet also posts an improvement in fuel economy of up to 12%. Compared to the outgoing unit, it is 0,8 seconds quicker from 0-100 km/h (11,0 versus 11,8).

Styling changes on the refreshed model include new headlamps, a new grille, fresh lower door mouldings, a redesigned tailgate, new rear light clusters, an updated rear bumper, new exterior colours and different wheel options.

Inside, the cabin gains fresh upholstery and a new 4,2-inch colour TFT multi-information display. Other detail changes include new “propeller-style” air vents, cool blue instrument illumination and what Toyota calls a “more streamlined execution of the multimedia screen and controls in the centre console”.