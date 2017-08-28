Toyota planning new ‘performance range’ – report

A fresh report out of Tokyo suggests that Toyota is planning to announce a “new sports car series” in the near future.

According to Automotive News, the Japanese brand will make the announcement at an event in Tokyo in September.

The new high-performance range is expected to be tailored to the Japanese domestic market, with the US publication adding that it remains “unclear” whether these new products will be offered in other markets.

The new line-up, which Automotive News reports will be the “Toyota-brand equivalent” of high-performance F-branded models from luxury arm Lexus, is set to be confirmed ahead of the reveal of the new Supra.

Of course, Toyota recently kicked off its new range of GRMN products, with the Yaris receiving some interesting go-faster goodies.