Toyota RAV4 Adventure equipped to tackle the wild

Revealed at the Chicago Auto Show, this is the “edgier” Toyota RAV4 Adventure, which transforms the popular SUV into a somewhat more capable wilderness exploring machine.

The Adventure model will be available in both front- and rear-wheel drive. Front-wheel-drive models feature an automatic limited-slip differential, while all-wheel-drive derivatives sport a dynamic torque control system.

The radiator, transmission fluid cooler and engine oil cooler have also been upgraded in order to give the RAV4 Adventure stronger towing abilities. The suspension has likewise been tweaked for added ground clearance.

Visually, the RAV4 benefits from a set of overfender flares, 18-inch five-spoke black alloy wheels (wrapped in 235/55 R18 rubber), underbody anti-scuff plates, black headlamp bezels, roof racks and Adventure badging.

The interior also gains a few new items, such as Adventure-branded panels, all-weather floor and cargo mats, a leather-wrapped gear knob and 120 V/100 W power outlet in the cargo area.

If you’re hoping to see this US-spec model in South Africa, we’ve got some bad news for you. It’s not coming to our shores…