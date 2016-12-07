Toyota reveals new engine and 10-speed transmission

Upsized naturally-aspirated engines are not exactly popular in the automotive industry, right now but some manufacturers believe it is the future and that downsized turbocharged engines are a mistake. Toyota could just be one of those manufacturers…

Shown alongside its new high-performance hybrid system is this; the naturally aspirated 2,5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine predominately dedicated to future rear-wheel drive cars.

Included in this reveal is the 10-speed automatic transmission which is intended to replace the current eight-speed found in most Lexus models.

Despite having more gears, however Toyota states that due to its much shorter ratios, it will match the low-to-mid speed range characteristics, only with a much smoother and faster feel. The boxes will also be much lighter.

Toyota’s rationale for utilising a bigger naturally aspirated engine is leaned towards a lag-free and driver focused experience that can be used in urban and highway environments.

Toyota also seems to be focused on mating this engine to its current hybrid system currently found in the Prius, after being tweaked to adapt to high-performance rear-wheel drive vehicles.

No figures for the new engine have been released but the game plan for this engine-transmission combination is for it to be utilised before 2021 alongside nine other engines, four transmissions and six hybrid systems.

By the end of the five year time-frame it is assumed that 60% of Toyota and Lexus models will possess these new powertrain configurations.

Doing away with downsized engines as a whole may be unlikely, however as the new C-HR does make use of a 1,2-litre turbocharged engine. But it brings into question whether this configuration will replace the 200t powertrains found in various Lexus models.

Toyota also recently confirmed that it would be working alongside Gazoo Racing to take on the likes of BMW M and Mercedes-AMG; both of which rely heavily on forced-induction performance.

If Toyota is set to reveal nine new engines within the next five years, will any of these be enough to fulfill Gazoo’s needs or will even more powertain configurations have to be introduced?

We already know that the new Supra is being developed alongside BMW’s Z5 which will definitely use a BMW-sourced straight-six but there were rumours that a future model would posses a TS050-inspired hybrid system. This could very well be that inspired system.