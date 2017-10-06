Toyota reveals (targa-top) GR HV Sports concept!

Toyota has taken the wraps off its new GR HV Sports concept – complete with a targa-top design – ahead of its premiere at the Tokyo Motor Show.

The Japanese automaker says the new show car is “reminiscent” of Toyota Gazoo Racing’s TS050 Hybrid racing car that competes in the World Endurance Championship. And there’s plenty of Toyota 86 in there too, if you ask us.

Measuring 4 395 mm long, 1 805 mm wide and 1 280 mm high (so, a little longer and wider than an 86), the front-engined, rear-wheel drive two-seater features a hybrid powertrain that Toyota says represents “a new way to enjoy cars”. The hybrid battery is mounted near the centre of vehicle, which the automaker says “contributes to improved performance as a sportscar”.

The matte-black GR HV Sports concept features intricate LED headlamps, black alloys and a rear diffuser that the automaker describes as “similar” to that used by the TS050 Hybrid.

Inside, you’ll find a push button ignition switch mounted on the automatic transmission’s shift knob, while the selection switches to choose gear position are interestingly located on the centre cluster.

But, despite the fact that this is an automatic, Toyota says drivers can switch to manual mode “with the single press of a button”, allowing “six-speed manual-style driving with H-pattern shifting”. Interesting…

No word yet on power or performance figures, but more is likely to revealed in Tokyo later this month.