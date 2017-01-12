Toyota reveals Yaris hot hatch … with over 155 kW

Late last year, Toyota released a teaser sketch of its upcoming Yaris hot hatch. And now the Japanese automaker has revealed the first official images of the high-performance hatchback.

Although the brand has yet to confirm the official badge that the range-topping Yaris will wear, it is widely expected to include the word “Gazoo”.

The new model will make its official debut at the Geneva International Motor Show in March, where it will be displayed alongside the new Yaris WRC, ushering in an update for the entire Yaris range.

Toyota says the hot hatch will be based on the three-door body style and that its yet-to-be-revealed (but likely 1,6-litre turbo) engine will make in excess of 155 kW. The images show bold body graphics, wider taillights, a central-exit exhaust and a cheeky rear spoiler.

The Yaris hot hatch will do battle with the likes of the 134 kW Ford Fiesta ST and 141 kW Volkswagen Polo GTI.