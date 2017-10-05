Toyota South Africa Motors has quietly added a new derivative to its local Fortuner range, combining its 2,4-litre turbodiesel engine with four-wheel drive for the first time.

Dubbed the Fortuner 2,4 GD-6 4×4 6AT, the new variant costs R506 000, according to Toyota SA Motors’ latest official price bulletin. That makes it some R118 100 cheaper than the slightly more powerful 2,8 GD-6 4×4 AT.

However, the local arm of the Japanese automaker has yet to release any other official details about the latest addition to its Fortuner family, and at the time of writing had not yet added the new model to its website, either.

Still, we know that the 2,4-litre four-cylinder offers 110 kW and 400 N.m, with the latter on tap from 1 600 r/min to 2 000 r/min. This oil-burner sends its oomph to all four corners via the brand’s six-speed automatic gearbox as standard (an engine-transmission combination already used in certain Hilux derivatives).

And we suspect it will share much (if not all) of its specification list with the two existing 2,4 GD-6 variants.

Look out for more details in the coming weeks.