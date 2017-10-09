Toyota SA adds six new derivatives to Hilux range…

Toyota South Africa Motors had added six new self-shifting derivatives to its local Hilux range, swelling the line-up to some 32 variants.

In effect, the local arm of the Japanese automaker has introduced automatic versions of six existing manual models (including two self-shifting 2,4-litre models).

The first three new derivatives fall in the diesel-powered single-cab bakkie category. The 2,8 GD-6 RB Raider AT single-cab comes in at R435 700, while the 2,4 GD-6 4×4 SRX AT single-cab is priced at R436 800 and the 2,8 GD-6 4×4 Raider AT single-cab at R497 400.

In addition, Toyota SA Motors has added two new self-shifting variants to its Xtra-cab range: the 2,8 GD-6 RB Raider AT Xtra-cab (R462 200) and the 2,8 GD-6 4×4 Raider AT Xtra-cab (R525 800).

Finally, in the double-cab line-up, the automaker has linked its automatic transmission to the 2,4-litre turbodiesel engine, resulting in the 2,4 GD-6 4×4 SRX AT double-cab, priced at R495 700. The news comes after the brand quietly added a new 2,4 GD-6 4×4 AT model to its Fortuner range.

Interestingly, Toyota SA Motors has also opted to cull one of its two V6 petrol-powered double-cabs. While the 4×4-equipped version survives, the rear-wheel-drive 4,0 V6 RB Raider AT double-cab has been removed from the latest price bulletin.