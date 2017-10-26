Toyota SA adds spec, safety to revised Hilux range

Earlier this month, CARmag.co.za reported that Toyota South Africa Motors had added six new automatic derivatives to its Hilux range, as well as handed certain derivatives new equipment such as LED headlamp and fresh alloys.

And now the revised, 32-strong line-up has been officially launched, with the local arm of the Japanese automaker confirming that it has furthermore made a few “tweaks” to the bakkie “in response to in-depth customer research and feedback”.

The fabric door arm-rests, for instance, have been replaced by “highly durable and hard-wearing” padded urethane, while Piano Black door trim is now also included. Raider models, meanwhile, have been upgraded from a fabric-trimmed centre console lid to a new soft-touch leather version.

Interestingly, single-cab SRX, Xtra-cab SRX and single-cab Raider models have also received an active safety upgrade, gaining vehicle stability control with hill assist control and trailer sway control. In addition, foglamps are included on all SRX variants across the range.

The aforementioned new wheels for flagship Raider models come in dual tri-spoke 18-inch form, shod with 265/60 R18 all-terrain rubber, while Toyota SA says the new LED headlamps on Raider models feature a distinctive daytime running light pattern that extends outwards from the top grille slat. As we’ve reported, LED foglamps have also been added. Finally, all double-cab Raider variants receive a 220V power outlet.

