Toyota SA confident Hilux will stay on top for 2016

The Ford Ranger may have outsold the Toyota Hilux in November, but the local arm of the Japanese automaker says its year-to-date lead is “virtually unassailable”.

In November, for the second month running, the Ranger beat the Hilux in the sales stakes, outselling the Japanese bakkie by 1 188 units.

Calvyn Hamman, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors, said “inordinate cash incentives and high stock availability by a number of brands has temporarily moved Hilux into second place”.

However, he added that Hilux volumes were “still tracking way above target”.

“We are still set to close off the year in the number one spot. Year-to-date Hilux has a virtually unassailable lead of more than 2 550 sales over its nearest competitor, ensuring it will claim the title of best-selling vehicle in South Africa for the 44th time, an amazing accolade,” Hamman said.

Ford Motor Company of SA, meanwhile, reported that November yielded best-ever sales results for the Ranger.

“With the Ranger setting another all-time record of 3 680 units in November, it proves the response to this vehicle has been superb,” said Neale Hill, director of marketing, sales and service for Ford SA.

“What we’re seeing coming through very strongly is the new 2,2 TDCi automatic derivatives that are rapidly gaining traction in the market,” Hill added.

In November, total of 5 776 Ranger units were furthermore exported from the brand’s Silverton factory to markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

