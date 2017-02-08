Toyota SA hands over 20 vehicles to Kaizer Chiefs

Toyota South Africa Motors has signed an agreement with Kaizer Chiefs to become the official vehicle supplier to Amakhosi.

The deal, which Toyota says will last for an “initial three years”, will see the Japanese automaker supply the club with 20 vehicles. The fleet includes hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, bakkies, panel vans and minibuses.

Videos and images posted on social media showed various Toyota vehicles – from the Hilux and Fortuner to the RAV4, Corolla Quest and Auris – each branded with the club’s colours.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Toyota to provide us with transport needs for our business,” said Kaizer Chiefs executive chairman, Kaizer Motaung.

“Toyota is one of the biggest motor vehicle manufacturers in the world and their brand is synonymous with quality and reliability across the globe. These attributes resonate deeply with Kaizer Chiefs, as we are a club that aspires to the same ideals and high standards. We are delighted to establish a relationship with them and look forward to a prosperous and mutually beneficial partnership.”

Andrew Kirby, chief executive officer and president of Toyota SA, added that the Toyota brand was deeply rooted in South African sport.

“Whether it is rugby, cycling, motorsport and now soccer – we are behind South African sport wholeheartedly. The values of perseverance, leadership and endurance are those that are synonymous with the Toyota brand and its history in South Africa.

“We’re looking forward to driving the Kaizer Chiefs team for the next three years. Remember that Toyota is behind you every step of the way both on the field and off it. We are excited about joining the Amakhosi fans in supporting their team and hope to grow this partnership over time.”

Interestingly, supporters of the club will also benefit from the deal, with some 250 free parking bays having been set aside for Toyota drivers attending Kaizer Chiefs home matches at the FNB stadium.