Toyota SA hands Ses’fikile taxi a free service plan…

Toyota South Africa Motors has announced that it has increased its “support to the taxi industry” by introducing a “complimentary” three-year/60 000 km service plan for all new Ses’fikile taxis sold from 1 August.

In a statement, the local arm of the Japanese automaker said that “the service plan is intended to support the industry viability and ensure the safety of taxi commuters”.

Earlier this year, taxi drivers affiliated with the South Africa National Taxi Council (Santaco) went on strike, apparently protesting the escalating cost of the Toyota Quantum and the interest rates charged by SA Taxi Finance.

“The complimentary service plan will give all taxi owners and operators the opportunity to keep their vehicles in perfect running condition for longer and will support their efforts to operate profitable and sustainable businesses,” said Andrew Kirby, president and CEO of Toyota SA.

The firm says that it has already subsidised Ses’fikile service and repair parts “to the value of R5-million per year” as well as started with “an aggressive localisation plan for the majority of parts and components”, with the aim of mitigating the weakening rand/yen exchange rate.

The 16-seater Ses’fikile version of the Quantum can currently be had in two guises: a 2,7-litre petrol (R401 300) and a 2,5-litre turbodiesel (R421 100). Service intervals for both are 10 000 km.