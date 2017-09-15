Toyota SA launches new extended warranty options

Toyota South Africa Motors has announced the launch of two new extended warranty options for local customers.

The Japanese brand says its new “Genuine Unlimited Warranty” and “Genuine Pre-Owned Warranty+” plans have been designed to “offer customers unparalleled cover at a very competitive premium”. Take note, however, than neither is available with Quantum Ses’fikile and Dyna models.

The first plan is applicable to all models that are still covered by their three-year/100 000 km warranty, provided that the vehicle in question has not skipped more than one service interval.

Toyota says the “Genuine Unlimited Warranty” offers the same level of cover as the manufacturer’s warranty, but with no limit on mileage. Under the Genuine Unlimited Warranty, there are two options – six or eight years – available for all petrol and diesel models (bar the two exclusions mentioned above). Hybrids, meanwhile, feature a ten-year/unlimited kilometre extension, which covers all hybrid components (including the battery).

This policy furthermore provides for replacement for certain parts (such as a set of shock absorbers, clutch kit and a single instance of brake disc skimming) as a result of wear and tear. Toyota says vehicle “failure or malfunction as a result of wear and tear” on engine, transmission and drivetrain up to 250 000 km is also covered.

So, how much? Well, Toyota has created a pricing structure based on engine capacity. So, for naturally aspirated petrol models with an engine capacity of up to 2 000 cc, pricing starts at R3 340 (or R155,15 over 24 months) for the six-year/unlimited plan. The eight-year policy costs R5 230 (or R251,57 over 24 months).

For petrol models with an engine capacity over 2 000 cc, as well as 1,2-litre turbocharged variants, pricing starts at R7 870 (or R388,86 over 24 months) for the six-year plan and R10 290 (or R511,54 over two years) for the eight-year policy.

The six-year plan for diesel models up to 3 000 cc, meanwhile, costs R6 995 (or R343,72 over 24 months) while the eight-year policy costs R9 730 (or R482,76 over 24 months. The shorter plan for oil-burners over 3 000 cc is priced at R10 460 (or R522,48 over 24 months) while the eight-year plan is priced at R16 815 (or R846,76 over 24 months). The extended warranty for hybrid derivatives, lastly, comes in at R11 000 (or R547,58 over two years).

The Genuine Pre-Owned Warranty+, meanwhile, is applicable to vehicles that are outside of the manufacturer’s warranty, but not older than seven years and with not more than 200 000 km on the clock. This product is offered to customers whose vehicles have not missed a maximum of two (non-consecutive) service intervals.

It provides cover for two years or up to 250 000 km. Toyota says the policy offers the same level of cover as the original manufacturer’s warranty and includes roadside assistance. The brand says repairs, meanwhile, will be “done exclusively by a Toyota dealer with Toyota genuine parts”.

And pricing for the second plan? Well, the option for petrol engines up to 2 000 cc costs R4 830 (or R231,66 over 24 months), with those over 2 000 cc, along with the 1,2-litre turbo variants, are priced at R9 640 (or R478,78 over two years).

The upgrade for diesel models up to 3 000 cc starts at R10 465 (or R521,17 over 24 months, while those over 3 000 cc cost R11 815 (or R590,52 over two years). Finally, opting for this version of the extended warranty on a hybrid model will cost you R10 705 (or R533,50 over two years).