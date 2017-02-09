Toyota SA reclassifies Dyna as ‘light commercial’

Toyota South Africa Motors has reclassified the Dyna as a light commercial vehicle, moving it from the medium commercial category in which it has played since its local introduction back in 1965.

Why the change? Well, Ernie Trautmann, vice president of Hino SA, says the shift to another category for the Dyna came about because its naturally aspirated 3,0-litre diesel engine is not electronically controlled and thus cannot be fitted with a tamperproof speed limiter.

New government regulations, of course, now require all medium-, heavy-, and extra-heavy commercial vehicles to be fitted with speed limiters. Medium vehicles are to be limited to a top speed of 100 km/h, while heavy- and extra-heavy trucks will only be able to travel at a maximum of 80km/h.

“The alternative to changing the Dyna’s category would have been to withdraw it from our range, which we did not want to do as it is a popular model for a wide variety of operations,” said Trautmann.

So, the brand redesigned the chassis, making it some 50 kg lighter and cutting the GVM to 3 500 kg, which means it can now be classified as an LCV.

At the same time, the automaker upgraded the Dyna by adding ABS and fitted the vehicle with the narrow cab used for certain Hino 300-Series models. The front panel is now one piece instead of three and incorporates new designs for the grille and bumper, while the headlamps are halogen with multi-reflectors.

Inside, there’s a redesigned dashboard, what Toyota describes as “improved” seat material and cup holders for both the driver and front passenger.

“Being categorised as a light commercial vehicle means the Dyna will require only a Code B drivers’ licence. The truck will no longer have to undergo annual certificate of fitness testing, which is a further benefit for operators,” Trautmann concluded.