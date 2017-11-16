Toyota teases mystery FT-AC off-roading concept…

Toyota has released a single teaser image of what it calls the FT-AC, ahead of the new concept vehicle’s first appearance at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show.

So, what’s behind the FT-AC name? Well, the Japanese brand says it stands for “Future Toyota Adventure Concept”.

For now, Toyota is keeping its cards exceedingly close to its chest, revealing absolutely nothing more about the show car. In fact, it’s not yet even clear whether the concept is an SUV or a bakkie.

But a closer look at the teaser image does at least reveal chunky fender extensions, bold LED clusters, extra roof-mounted lighting and even weirdly shaped side-mirrors.

We’ll have to wait for the FT-AC’s full reveal at the end of November to learn more…