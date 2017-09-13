Toyota unveils Hilux ‘Invincible 50’ in Frankfurt…

Toyota has taken the wraps off the Hilux Invincible 50 show car in Frankfurt, billing it as a celebration of the bakkie’s “dominant presence in the global pick-up market for the last 50 years”.

To date, the Hilux has recorded cumulative global sales of more than 18 million units.

The “Invincible 50” show car features a range of bespoke accessories that Toyota says not only makes it instantly recognisable as a special edition vehicle, but are also “ideally suited” to a broad range of both professional and leisure activities.

You’ll no doubt have noticed the vehicle’s matt black styling bar and side bar, as well as the black element below the front grille. The black wheel arches extensions, meanwhile, frame 18-inch matt black alloys wrapped in all-terrain rubber from BF Goodrich.

The show car also gains a plastic bed-liner and a large tool box, along with model-specific scuff plates, floor mats and a leather-covered handbrake lever.

No mention is made of any mechanical changes, so we’re guessing nothing under the bonnet has been touched. But, since this is merely a show car with no apparent plans to drop it onto showroom floors, the lack of added oomph matters little.

Still, one question for Hilux fans remains: this or the Black edition?