Tuned Mercedes-AMG C63 S makes a whopping 466 kW

Carlsson is sometimes thought of as one of the more subtle tuners of Mercedes-Benz products, but this particular variation of AMG’s C63 S is an exception.

The German tuner took the already rather rapid C63 S and added aerodynamic and engine enhancements, as well as a bespoke interior and exhaust system.

The saloon keeps its twin-turbocharged 4,0-litre V8, although after Carlsson’s fettling it makes a whopping 466 kW and 825 N.m (up from 375 kW and 700 N.m). This bump in power slashes its 0-100 km/h time to 3,8 seconds, making it as fast as the AMG GT S to three figures.

No suspension or brake revisions are mentioned, but the aerokit does include a carbon-fibre lip, apron flicks, side-skirts, a diffuser and a boot spoiler.

The tuner has also added fresh wheels and tyres. New 1/10 X wheels by Carlsson debut on this model and sit on 245/30 ZR20 front and 265/30 ZR20 rear Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres.

Inside, Carlsson says the tuned C63 S features a tartan pattern, reminiscent of classic models such as the Gullwing and Uhlenhaut Coupé. Scottish-sourced Nappa leather with elements of Alcantara are used to upholster the seats and door panels.