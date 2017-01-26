Tuner unleashes bolder, beefier Ford Ranger bakkie…

The folks over at German tuning company MR Car Design have turned their attention to the Ford Ranger, beefing up the popular bakkie’s off-road ability, widening the fenders and adding a little more oomph.

The aftermarket upgrade kit includes a bolder body kit (as well as the obligatory Raptor-style front grille), a generous lift kit (adding 50 mm of ground clearance) and heftier 18-inch alloys (as well as 30 mm spacer discs) with chunky rubber. A powder-coated load-bed cover has also been added.

And under the bonnet? Well, MR Car Design performed a spot of software tuning, with the companying claiming it has boosted the 3,2-litre five-cylinder turbodiesel’s output from the stock 147 kW and 470 N.m to 177 kW and 560 N.m.

The tuner also claims an “improved engine sound” via something it calls a “sound-booster”…



