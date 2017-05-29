Tuner gives the Golf GTI Clubsport S yet more power!

Volkswagen built just 400 units of the Golf GTI Clubsport S (with 47 coming to South Africa), which means this lightweight, hardcore GTI is pretty sought-after, commanding massive asking prices on the used market.

But, despite its relative scarcity, an Austrian tuner reckoned it needed more oomph (although it’s certainly not the first to do a little Clubsport S fettling).

So, O.CT Tuning set about raising the peak power output of the 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine (linked in this case to a seven-speed DSG transmission) from 228 kW to 272 kW, chiefly through a spot of ECU tuning.

In addition, the company says it “modified the torque limiter” and optimised the launch control system, while also adding a new oil-cooler kit. Interestingly, the tuner decided not to add any cosmetic touches, leaving the Clubsport S looking pretty much standard (bar the obligatory decals, that is).

O.CT Tuning has opted not to release any performance figures, but there’s little doubt that the extra power (as well as the updated launch control) will see the front-wheel drive Clubsport S shave a tenth or two off the claimed 0-100 km/h time of 5,8 seconds.

In the June 2017 issue of CAR magazine, you’ll find a full road test of one of the handful of (standard) units that found its way to South Africa.