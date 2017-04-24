Tuner reveals widebody, R400-inspired VW Golf 7 GTI

Want your Volkswagen Golf 7 GTI to truly stand out from the crowd? Well, a German tuner has revealed its new widebody kit for the popular hot hatch, taking more than a pinch of inspiration from the dead-in-the-water R400 project.

Ingo Noak Tuning has released images of its widebody conversion kit, using a three-door GTI as the base and bolting on massive fender flares, a Golf R400-inspired front bumper and an aggressively styled rear bumper (as well as a large pair of exhaust exits).

A Sportfahrwerke coilover suspension kit adds some obligatory stance, while 20-inch Schmidt Felgen alloy wheels (wrapped in Hankook rubber) fill the considerable arches.

Unfortunately, the Breddorf-based tuner makes no mention of power upgrades for this project, which suggests the widebody GTI doesn’t quite have the go to match its newfound, over-the-top show…