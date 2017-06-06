Tuner squeezes whopping 589 kW from C63 S Estate

The Mercedes-AMG C63 S Estate, which sadly isn’t available in South Africa, is a pretty powerful wagon in standard guise. But that hasn’t stopped the tuners over at Wimmer Rennsporttechnik from dramatically increasing the output of the twin-turbo 4,0-litre V8.

Incredible claimed peak figures of 589 kW (up from the standard 375 kW) and 900 N.m of torque are delivered to the rear wheels, resulting in a top speed of 320 km/h (limited by the tyre’s speed restriction). The 0-100 km/h acceleration time has not been listed, but it’s sure to be much quicker than the standard car’s claimed 4,1 seconds.

Where did all of this extra power come from? Well, the ECU was remapped, the turbochargers upgraded and the fuel pump and intercooler thoroughly revised. An additional water pump was also installed.

To make the C63 S Estate sound as intimidating as its power figure suggests it is, it can furthermore be fitted with an optional handcrafted Wimmer-RS stainless steel exhaust and throttle system.

Other extras include a Y-pipe with sports catalyst, two BMC high-performance air filters and a KW coilover suspension. For extra grip, Wimmer Rennsporttechnik went for a set of 245/30 R20 front and 265/30 R20 rear Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres, wrapped around black BBS rims.

The exterior makes use of all the standard panels, but covers them in flamboyant Wimmer Rennsporttechnik livery. All in, this conversion costs a total of €29 500 (R426 000).