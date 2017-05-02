Updated Kia Soul arrives with new entry-level diesel

The Kia Soul, CAR’s Top 12 runner-up in the light crossover segment for 2017, has been given a mild update that includes some visual tweaks and a new entry-level model employing a 1,6-litre turbodiesel engine.

On the outside, you’ll find a remodelled front apron, which now includes a metallic skidplate, as well as a slightly revised headlamp design. At the rear, another skidplate makes an appearance, along with foglamps and reflectors.

Entry-level Start models also gain a new alloy wheel design and fresh cloth upholstery. The interior throughout the range remains mostly unchanged, bar the new gloss black and metallic highlights.

As mentioned above, the 1,6-litre turbodiesel engine is now available in the entry-level Start trim (priced at R329 995), mated to a six-speed manual transmission and expanding the local Soul range to six derivatives. In this guise, it makes 94 kW and 260 N.m of torque.

Previously, this engine was only offered in the Street and Smart specification levels, with the latter featuring a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (and a bit more oomph at 100 kW and 300 N.m).

Pricing:

Kia Soul 1,6 Start Manual: R309 995

Kia Soul 1,6 CRDI Start Manual: R329 995

Kia Soul 2,0 Street Manual: R347 995

Kia Soul 1,6 CRDI Street Manual: R376 995

Kia Soul 2,0 Smart Auto: R391 995

Kia Soul 1,6 CRDI Smart DCT: R431 995

All models come standard with a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty as well as a four-year/90 000 km service plan.