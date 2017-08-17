Updated Renault Captur arrives with lower base price

The facelifted Renault Captur has arrived in South Africa, with a new base derivative taking the light crossover’s entry point to a shade below R230 000.

The subtly updated Captur was revealed at Geneva back in March, sporting a fresh C-shaped lighting signature, new body colours and updated wheel designs. Other tweaks include a redesigned grille and new skid plates front and rear, along with the option of a fixed glass roof.

Inside, Renault says it has used plenty of new plastics. Additional improvements in the cabin include new satin chrome trim, a new soft-touch dashboard and interior panels, along with a newly designed gear-lever, fresh central storage options and a new front row seat central armrest on all but the base model.

The pre-facelift range kicked off with the 66 kW Turbo Expression model, but this has now been replaced by the 66 kW Turbo Blaze variant (with a less impressive standard features list), priced at R229 900, or some R40 000 cheaper than the outgoing Expression.

Meanwhile, the three remaining derivatives – the 66 kW Turbo Dynamique, 66 kW dCi Dynamique and 88 kW Turbo Dynamique – each feature a R5 000 bump in price. In addition, Renault has added a manual version of the 88 kW range-topper, priced some R15 000 less than the dual-clutch model.

As before, there are three engines in the local line-up. The French automaker’s familiar three-cylinder turbo-petrol makes 66 kW and 135 N.m (linked to a five-speed manual), the 1,5-litre turbo-diesel four-pot manages 66 kW and 220 N.m (also with a five-speed stick-shift) and the 1,2-litre turbo-petrol churns out 88 kW and 190 N.m.

All models feature a five-year/150 000 km warranty and a three-year/45 000 km service plan (with intervals of 15 000 km).

Pricing:

Renault Captur 66 kW Turbo Blaze: R229 900

Renault Captur 66 kW Turbo Dynamique: R269 900

Renault Captur 1,5 dCi Dynamique: R294 900

Renault Captur 88 kW Turbo Dynamique: R294 900

Renault Captur 88 kW Turbo Dynamique auto: R309 900