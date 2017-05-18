Updated Renault Clio RS hits SA! Here’s how much…

The facelifted, fourth-generation Renault Clio RS has finally arrived in South Africa, joining the cooking versions (and GT-Line variants) in the local line-up, with two high-performance derivatives on offer.

The Clio RS will be available in South Africa in both Lux and Trophy guise (no mention is made of the mid-range Cup version), with the Trophy featuring more equipment, an uprated chassis and more power. Both, however, are offered exclusively with the French brand’s six-speed EDC dual-clutch automatic transmission. So, again, no manual option here…

The Clio RS Lux derivative makes 147 kW and runs on 17-inch alloys, while the Trophy variant bumps the turbocharged 1,6-litre engine’s peak power output to 162 kW. The flagship furthermore rides on 18-inch wheels (wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport rubber) and is lowered a further 20 mm at the front and 10 mm at the rear (that’s the hard-core Trophy chassis, then).

The Trophy model also features an Akrapovič exhaust system as standard, with Renault claiming a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6,6 seconds and a top speed of 235 km/h.

Both models come standard with a five-year or 150 000 km warranty and a three-year or 30 000km service plan (with intervals of 10 000 km). The only optional extras come in the form of paint choices: metallic will cost you an extra R2 500 while Sirius Yellow or Frost Pearl White come in at R10 000 apiece.

Pricing:

Renault Clio RS 200 EDC Lux: R379 900

Renault Clio RS 220 EDC Trophy: R419 900

[The pre-facelift Clio RS 200 Cup model, for the record, was priced at R399 900.]