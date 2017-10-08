Updated Toyota Land Cruiser Prado: we have pricing!

At the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, the facelifted Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was revealed, featuring rather a subtle update. And now we have local pricing for the refreshed model.

The facelift is largely cosmetic, with a handful of updates made inside and out. While the engine options and derivative names have stayed exactly the same, we’ll have to wait for the local launch in November to learn whether any spec changes have been implemented.

So, the Prado will still be available in TX and VX trim and feature a 3,0-litre turbodiesel engine or naturally aspirated 4,0-litre V6 mated to a six-speed torque converter.

Check out pricing (slightly up on the pre-facelift model) below…

Pricing:

Land Cruiser Prado TX 3,0 DT AT: R821 700

Land Cruiser Prado VX 4,0 V6 AT: R930 000

Land Cruiser Prado VX 3,0 DT AT: R932 400

Land Cruiser Prado VX 4,0 V6 AT (sunroof): R967 200

Land Cruiser Prado VX 3,0 DT AT (sunroof): R969 600